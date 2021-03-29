Wrapped Origin Axie 1-Day Volume Tops $449.00 (WOA)

Wrapped Origin Axie (CURRENCY:WOA) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Origin Axie has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Origin Axie token can currently be bought for about $2,730.55 or 0.04759215 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Origin Axie has a total market cap of $619,835.09 and approximately $449.00 worth of Wrapped Origin Axie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00058704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.67 or 0.00219039 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $546.10 or 0.00951832 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00050969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00078623 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00029510 BTC.

Wrapped Origin Axie Token Profile

Wrapped Origin Axie’s total supply is 227 tokens. Wrapped Origin Axie’s official website is axieinfinity.com

Wrapped Origin Axie Token Trading

