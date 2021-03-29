W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for W&T Offshore in a research note issued on Thursday, March 25th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $3.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $542.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 3.16. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.11 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 450.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 18,856 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

