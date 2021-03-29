Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reduced its position in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,141 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned about 0.08% of Wyndham Destinations worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,431,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,215,000 after acquiring an additional 182,710 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 14.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,049,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,793,000 after purchasing an additional 374,594 shares in the last quarter. Minot Capital LP acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,106,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 31.2% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after buying an additional 310,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 1,403.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,207,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,521,000 after buying an additional 1,127,446 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WYND stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,197. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.03. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -431.21 and a beta of 1.84.

Several brokerages recently commented on WYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.26.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

