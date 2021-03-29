Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.00

Shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.00 and last traded at $60.96, with a volume of 604901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.77.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.26.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.21 and a beta of 1.84.
Wyndham Destinations Company Profile (NYSE:WYND)
Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.
