Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.00

Shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.00 and last traded at $60.96, with a volume of 604901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.26.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.21 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter valued at $45,531,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 163,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile (NYSE:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

