Wynnstay Group’s (WYN) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.
WYN stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 506 ($6.61). The company had a trading volume of 38,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,734. The firm has a market cap of £101.46 million and a PE ratio of 18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.96. Wynnstay Group has a 12 month low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 539.58 ($7.05). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 474.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 365.99.
Wynnstay Group Company Profile
