Wynnstay Group’s (WYN) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

WYN stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 506 ($6.61). The company had a trading volume of 38,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,734. The firm has a market cap of £101.46 million and a PE ratio of 18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.96. Wynnstay Group has a 12 month low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 539.58 ($7.05). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 474.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 365.99.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

