X-CASH Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $93,490.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last week, X-CASH has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. X-CASH has a total market cap of $20.34 million and $93,490.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,486,237,249 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

