Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 696,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,129 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.21% of Xencor worth $30,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Xencor during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Get Xencor alerts:

Shares of XNCR opened at $42.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $127,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $736,678.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,952,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $920,837. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.