Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.94.

XLNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $123.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $74.96 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 20.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,529 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

