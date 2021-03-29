XIO (XIO) Market Cap Reaches $7.86 Million

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. XIO has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XIO token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000144 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About XIO

XIO (CRYPTO:XIO) is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 tokens. The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . The official website for XIO is xio.network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

