XMax Trading 5% Lower This Week (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. XMax has a market cap of $8.20 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XMax has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One XMax token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XMax alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00022833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00047788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $355.10 or 0.00610422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00066133 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00024449 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,231,268,842 tokens. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.