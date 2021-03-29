XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 142.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 667,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,913 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.09% of XPeng worth $28,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in XPeng by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of XPeng by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter.

Get XPeng alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XPEV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. VTB Capital raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.10 price target on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPeng presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $32.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.06. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPeng

There is no company description available for Xpeng Inc

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.