xRhodium Reaches Market Cap of $9.58 Million (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 71.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last seven days, xRhodium has traded up 104.2% against the US dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for $7.66 or 0.00013253 BTC on major exchanges. xRhodium has a total market cap of $9.58 million and $14,883.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get xRhodium alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001945 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00036154 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00015095 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.