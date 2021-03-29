XTRABYTES Price Hits $0.0040 on Exchanges (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $600.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00058946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00217591 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00033217 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $543.00 or 0.00939894 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00051264 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

