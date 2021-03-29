Xuez (XUEZ) Price Up 51% Over Last 7 Days

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Xuez coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Xuez has traded 51% higher against the U.S. dollar. Xuez has a market cap of $166,483.26 and approximately $58,644.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Xuez Profile

Xuez (XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 4,990,145 coins and its circulating supply is 4,023,712 coins. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Xuez

