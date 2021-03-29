Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.30

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.30, with a volume of 12047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yamaha Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. On average, analysts expect that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

