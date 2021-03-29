Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.38

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.38 and last traded at $12.27, with a volume of 29573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing.

