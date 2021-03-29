Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.36

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.36 and last traded at $26.32, with a volume of 6274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

YARIY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Yara International ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

