Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

YARIY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $26.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.48. Yara International ASA has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $26.20.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

