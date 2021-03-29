Ycash (YEC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $58,684.00

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Ycash has a market cap of $1.66 million and $58,684.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.22 or 0.00259821 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00063069 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00092397 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,968,362 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

