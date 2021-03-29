yearn.finance II (YFII) Trading 19.4% Higher Over Last Week

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. yearn.finance II has a market capitalization of $40.85 million and $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, yearn.finance II has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. One yearn.finance II token can currently be bought for about $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00058904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.86 or 0.00216467 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $550.56 or 0.00946885 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00051184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00078831 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00029807 BTC.

yearn.finance II Profile

yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,750 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance II is yfii.finance

Buying and Selling yearn.finance II

