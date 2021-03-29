YGGDRASH Market Cap Hits $4.54 Million (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One YGGDRASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YGGDRASH has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. YGGDRASH has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $48,875.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00022934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00048948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $361.84 or 0.00627840 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00066996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00025237 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH is a token. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

