Yiheng Capital Management L.P. Acquires 17,300 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 686,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. PetIQ makes up approximately 1.2% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned 2.39% of PetIQ worth $26,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PetIQ by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after buying an additional 159,002 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in PetIQ by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 16,558 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PetIQ by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PetIQ by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 16,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James boosted their price target on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

PETQ traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.91. 4,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,876. The company has a market capitalization of $981.42 million, a P/E ratio of -10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95. PetIQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.29.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $164.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.48 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Smith sold 11,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $423,290.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,580 shares in the company, valued at $59,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,582,235 shares of company stock valued at $55,733,506. Corporate insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

