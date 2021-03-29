Yiheng Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 225,685 Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 225,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,000. Veeco Instruments accounts for approximately 0.2% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.45% of Veeco Instruments as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 99,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 36,643 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $683,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 788,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 121,203 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 57,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:VECO traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.48. 16,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,366. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $23.13.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $138.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on VECO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.