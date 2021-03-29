Yiheng Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000. Yatsen makes up approximately 0.1% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $721,000.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YSG traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.44. 19,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,026,807. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.70. Yatsen Holding Limited has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $300.63 million during the quarter.

YSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 target price for the company. CICC Research started coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.