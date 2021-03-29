Yiheng Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 903,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 322,900 shares during the period. MACOM Technology Solutions accounts for about 2.3% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.32% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $49,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 364,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 82,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

MTSI stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.25. The company had a trading volume of 14,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,938. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -67.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day moving average of $49.79. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $115,536.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,839,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

