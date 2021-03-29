Yiheng Capital Management L.P. Has $80.10 Million Stock Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Yiheng Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,663,484 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 316,026 shares during the quarter. Silicon Motion Technology makes up about 3.7% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned about 4.55% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $80,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,921 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,034,000 after buying an additional 142,363 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 704,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,921,000 after buying an additional 155,670 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,428,722 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $116,943,000 after buying an additional 417,412 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $2,462,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SIMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.56.

NASDAQ SIMO traded down $0.91 on Monday, hitting $58.00. 15,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,952. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average of $47.04. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $67.69.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

