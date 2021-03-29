Yiheng Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,960,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Hollysys Automation Technologies comprises 2.0% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 4.89% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $43,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter worth $113,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,075. The stock has a market cap of $766.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.26. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $16.31.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $195.33 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

