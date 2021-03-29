Yiheng Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 157,676 IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 157,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000. IVERIC bio comprises 0.1% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.18% of IVERIC bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $899,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 117,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 21,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,801.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 685,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 649,375 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

ISEE stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.84. 30,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,628. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The company has a market cap of $526.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

