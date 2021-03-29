Yiheng Capital Management L.P. Sells 493,800 Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Yiheng Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,044,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493,800 shares during the period. Niu Technologies accounts for approximately 3.9% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned about 4.08% of Niu Technologies worth $85,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NIU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 31.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 150,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 22,181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 1,470.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 1,112,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,286 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $2,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

NIU stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.92. 27,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,853. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.28. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.46%. Analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

