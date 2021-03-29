Yiheng Capital Management L.P. Sells 657,947 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,073,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 657,947 shares during the period. Sabre makes up 7.2% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned about 4.12% of Sabre worth $157,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $454,115.84. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SABR stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.56. 225,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,679,551. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Sabre in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

