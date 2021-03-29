Yiheng Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 147,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,000. Global Blood Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.3% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.24% of Global Blood Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $34,728,000. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 529.6% in the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,869,000 after buying an additional 715,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,426,000 after buying an additional 540,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,683,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,522,000 after buying an additional 367,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,269,000 after acquiring an additional 226,306 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

GBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.28. 11,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.49 and a twelve month high of $83.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.58.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.