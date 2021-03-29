YOUengine One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,682.00 (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One YOUengine token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the U.S. dollar. YOUengine has a total market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00023271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00047993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $357.12 or 0.00614777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00065940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00023697 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

YOUengine Profile

YOUC is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog

YOUengine Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOUengine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOUengine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

