yTSLA Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $66,086.67 (yTSLA)

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. Over the last week, yTSLA Finance has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. yTSLA Finance has a market capitalization of $66,086.67 and $16,048.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yTSLA Finance token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00059398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.90 or 0.00219732 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $562.00 or 0.00965485 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00051621 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.08 or 0.00079163 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00029701 BTC.

About yTSLA Finance

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,418 tokens. The official website for yTSLA Finance is ytsla.finance

yTSLA Finance Token Trading

