Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:YUEIY)

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yue Yuen Industrial in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Chou now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yue Yuen Industrial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yue Yuen Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th.

Shares of Yue Yuen Industrial stock opened at $12.59 on Monday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, Converse, New Balance, Nike, Puma, Reebok, Salomon, and Timberland, as well as retails and distributes sportswear and apparel products.

