Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to report sales of $207.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $243.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.77 million. Genmab A/S posted sales of $131.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Danske raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

NASDAQ:GMAB traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $32.02. 15,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,550. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

