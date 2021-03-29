Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to Announce -$0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.30). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heat Biologics.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTBX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Heat Biologics from $5.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of HTBX stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.08. 451,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,695. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59. Heat Biologics has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Heat Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 3,083.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 28,090 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 138.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 98,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

