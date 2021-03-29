Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $284.73 Million

Brokerages predict that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will report sales of $284.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $281.70 million and the highest is $287.75 million. TriNet Group posted sales of $283.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year sales of $998.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $981.50 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

NYSE TNET opened at $78.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $87.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.40.

In related news, SVP Edward Griese sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $47,296.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $2,178,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,604.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,275 shares of company stock valued at $10,719,369. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,680,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth $561,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,169,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,688,000 after buying an additional 390,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2,696.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 328,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,450,000 after acquiring an additional 316,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

