Zacks: Analysts Expect AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.61 Million

Analysts forecast that AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) will announce $17.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.58 million to $17.64 million. AutoWeb reported sales of $24.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full year sales of $75.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.86 million to $75.75 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $88.54 million, with estimates ranging from $83.30 million to $93.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AutoWeb.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.17%. The business had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoWeb in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoWeb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

AUTO stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. AutoWeb has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in AutoWeb during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoWeb (AUTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.