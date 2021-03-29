Zacks: Analysts Expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to Announce $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. QCR reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover QCR.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $75.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCRH shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:QCRH traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $46.61. 2,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. QCR has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QCR by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in QCR by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in QCR during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in QCR during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in QCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

Featured Article: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.