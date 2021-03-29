Zacks: Analysts Expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to Post $0.02 EPS

Analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.08. Zumiez posted earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Shares of ZUMZ traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.44. 5,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,945. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.63. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Zumiez news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 39,505 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $1,761,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 4,800 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $216,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,872 shares of company stock worth $11,745,847 in the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after purchasing an additional 235,047 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,329,864 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $36,997,000 after acquiring an additional 23,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,543 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $19,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 984.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 266,146 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 241,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,411 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

