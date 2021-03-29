Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to post $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Ares Capital posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARCC. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.81.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,914. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $19.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

