Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.22 Million

Brokerages expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to announce $66.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.10 million to $66.35 million. Easterly Government Properties reported sales of $58.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year sales of $273.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $271.40 million to $275.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $292.85 million, with estimates ranging from $288.10 million to $298.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%.

Several research firms have commented on DEA. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Easterly Government Properties stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.14. The stock had a trading volume of 24,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,825. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.29 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $29.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,181.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

