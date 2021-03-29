Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $525.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will report sales of $525.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $521.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $528.00 million. LHC Group posted sales of $512.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $532.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,723,000 after purchasing an additional 88,322 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 27,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,866,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHCG stock opened at $195.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.22. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $116.26 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

