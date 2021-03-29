Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NextDecade.

NEXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NextDecade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEXT. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NextDecade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 706.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 561,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 492,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 337,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NextDecade by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 52,668 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in NextDecade in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEXT opened at $2.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. NextDecade has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $5.11.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas; and Galveston Bay LNG terminal facility situated in Texas City, Texas.

