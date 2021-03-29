Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021


Wall Street analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($2.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01).

RPTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Repare Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of RPTX opened at $28.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average is $32.03. Repare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $46.44.

In other news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 34,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $1,178,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

