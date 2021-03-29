Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Million

Brokerages expect that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will post $4.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $5.81 million. Arvinas posted sales of $6.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year sales of $16.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $25.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.98 million, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARVN. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $66.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

NASDAQ:ARVN traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,966. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 2.14. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $92.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $1,547,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,021.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $69,240.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,295.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,189 shares of company stock worth $9,175,627. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

