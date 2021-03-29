Zacks: Brokerages Expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will report sales of $31.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the lowest is $20.00 million. MacroGenics reported sales of $13.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year sales of $178.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.51 million to $216.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $140.57 million, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $224.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MacroGenics.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $576,348.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $125,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,693. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 164.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,309,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,181,000 after acquiring an additional 740,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,697,000 after purchasing an additional 323,240 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,588,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,111,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGNX opened at $33.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.72. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $33.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.40.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

