Zacks: Brokerages Expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.40 Billion

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021


Analysts expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to post sales of $15.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.34 billion and the highest is $15.46 billion. Raytheon Technologies posted sales of $18.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year sales of $65.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.08 billion to $65.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $71.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.10 billion to $73.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.86. 75,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,466,114. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Earnings History and Estimates for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

