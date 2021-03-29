Zacks: Brokerages Expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.32. Southwestern Energy posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SWN shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Johnson Rice raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,018,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 195,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 14.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 648,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 81,103 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,716,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,420,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 786,149 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.65. 14,357,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,548,881. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $4.87.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

