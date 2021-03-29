Zacks Investment Management Buys 1,821 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,676,000 after acquiring an additional 375,379 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $4,367,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 656,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $78,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $128.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.68. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $70.21 and a 12 month high of $133.43.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total value of $441,678.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.